🏀 Do not miss this: LeBron James gets an All-Star nod for a 22nd season, but did he deserve it?

I don't know about you, but LeBron James is feeling 22 straight All-Star Game selections. The Lakers star made the All-Star Game as one of 14 reserve selections announced Sunday night.

West: Anthony Edwards, Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deni Avdija, LeBron James

East: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren

They join the starters, who were announced a few weeks ago:

West: Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama

East: Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo

As with any selection process, there are snubs, too. And the most glaring one, Brad Botkin writes, plays in the same city as James and the same arena that will host the festivities in just under two weeks.

Botkin: "Kawhi Leonard -- Leonard is having a career season for a Clippers team that has been bulldozing teams for the last two months. His 27.7 PPG is a career high. He's on track to join the ultra exclusive 50/40/90 shooting club. His 94% clip at the free-throw line leads the league, as do his 2.1 steals per game. The side by side vs. LeBron isn't even close."

I couldn't agree more. Leonard is very much deserving a spot. He's been a top-10 player league-wide over the past two months -- but he's not even a top-12 player in the West? Don't love that. I do love the Powell and Avdija nods, though. Well deserved.

There's a good chance there will have to be an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo, but the biggest Antetokounmpo headlines continue to be whether he will or won't be traded before the Thursday deadline.

🏈 Super Bowl week is here!



The Seahawks and the Patriots made their way to the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX, and Opening Night is tonight. We'll hear from Roger Goodell and both teams.

That, of course, includes the NFL's leading receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I loved Chris Hummer's feature on Seattle's breakout star.

I also loved Doug Clawson's 60 crazy stats entering Super Bowl 60.

Oh, and by the way, I've made my pick. Signed, sealed and delivered. Take it to the bank:

Pereles: "Expect some nerves early, especially from the quarterbacks, but as both settle in, this should be a great, close battle between an ascending star and an unlikely one. ... Ultimately, the Seahawks' defense gets a few timely stops, and Seattle leaves with its second championship. Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20"

🏀 Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan among big winners in men's college basketball

So maybe it's not all doom and gloom for No. 14 Kansas and Kentucky. This weekend proved it. The Jayhawks topped No. 13 BYU, 90-82, and though the showdown between likely top-two picks Darryn Peterson (18 points in 20 scintillating minutes) and AJ Dybantsa (17 points) was cut short due to another Peterson injury, Bill Self should feel great about Melvin Council and Bryson Tiller carrying the load, Isaac Trotter writes.

Kentucky also got arguably its best win of the year, going into Fayetteville and knocking off No. 15 Arkansas (and former Kentucky coach John Calipari), 85-77. "This is the kind of win that could turn things around," Cameron Salerno writes.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Todd Golden and No. 19 Florida talked the talk and then walked the walk. Days after calling out Alabama and Nate Oats for playing Charles Bediako -- who signed multiple NBA contracts -- Golden saw his Gators wallop the Crimson Tide, 100-77. Don't look now, but the reigning champions are starting to get it together.

We have weekend winners and losers from men's and women's basketball, and how about Michigan beating Michigan State in both?!

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

