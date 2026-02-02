Carlos Alcaraz youngest man to claim career slam after Australian Open win; Cardinals, Raiders choose coaches
Plus, LeBron James collects 22nd All-Star nod, but did it come at Kawhi Leonard's expense?
Welcome to February, everyone! This is Zach Pereles pumped to deliver the first newsletter of what will be a thrilling month. No matter your sport, February has something for you. Super Bowl. Winter Olympics. NBA trade deadline and All-Star weekend. Unrivaled. College basketball. Golf. Soccer. Tennis. Hockey. UFC. Hey, even Spring Training is just a few weeks away. So whether you're shoveling yourself out of snow or enjoying some nice weather -- and if it's the latter, I'm jealous -- or somewhere in between, make sure to treat yourself to plenty of sports viewing, too.
👀 Five things to know Monday
- The Cardinals have their new coach, and the Raiders have theirs in sight. The historically large coaching carousel has (almost) come to a halt. The Cardinals hired Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their coach, and the Raiders plan to do the same with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, though that one can't become official until after the Super Bowl. Once Kubiak becomes official, all 10 vacancies will have been filled. It was tied for the most coaching turnover in a single offseason in NFL history, and Tyler Sullivan graded every hire.
- Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina are Australian Open champions. Once again, Carlos Alcaraz stands alone. The 22-year-old superstar Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in the Australian Open men's singles final to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. Alcaraz now has seven major titles, the most before turning 23. A day earlier, Elena Rybakina upset Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, for her second career major title.
- The NBA suspended Paul George 25 games for violating terms of the league's anti-drug policy. In a statement, George said he took "full responsibility" for the suspension and explained he took an "improper medication" to combat mental health issues. The 76ers are sixth in the East.
- The NBA trade deadline draws closer. The deadline is Thursday afternoon and the Cavaliers, Kings and Bulls swung a trade that sends Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to Cleveland, De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento and Dario Šarić and two second-round picks to Chicago. In his trade grades, Sam Quinn says the Cavs came out on top by a wide margin.
- Alexander Volkanovski makes his GOAT case at UFC 325. A considerable case can be made following Volkanovski's featherweight win over Diego Lopes. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45 in favor of Volkanovski to defend his title. Here's what could be next.
🏀 Do not miss this: LeBron James gets an All-Star nod for a 22nd season, but did he deserve it?
I don't know about you, but LeBron James is feeling 22 straight All-Star Game selections. The Lakers star made the All-Star Game as one of 14 reserve selections announced Sunday night.
- West: Anthony Edwards, Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deni Avdija, LeBron James
- East: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren
They join the starters, who were announced a few weeks ago:
- West: Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama
- East: Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo
As with any selection process, there are snubs, too. And the most glaring one, Brad Botkin writes, plays in the same city as James and the same arena that will host the festivities in just under two weeks.
- Botkin: "Kawhi Leonard -- Leonard is having a career season for a Clippers team that has been bulldozing teams for the last two months. His 27.7 PPG is a career high. He's on track to join the ultra exclusive 50/40/90 shooting club. His 94% clip at the free-throw line leads the league, as do his 2.1 steals per game. The side by side vs. LeBron isn't even close."
I couldn't agree more. Leonard is very much deserving a spot. He's been a top-10 player league-wide over the past two months -- but he's not even a top-12 player in the West? Don't love that. I do love the Powell and Avdija nods, though. Well deserved.
There's a good chance there will have to be an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo, but the biggest Antetokounmpo headlines continue to be whether he will or won't be traded before the Thursday deadline.
- Brad ranked the best possible trade packages.
- Could we get an Antetokounmpo-Curry pairing for the Warriors? Draymond Green isn't losing sleep.
- The Blazers reportedly also have interest.
🏈 Super Bowl week is here!
The Seahawks and the Patriots made their way to the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX, and Opening Night is tonight. We'll hear from Roger Goodell and both teams.
That, of course, includes the NFL's leading receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I loved Chris Hummer's feature on Seattle's breakout star.
I also loved Doug Clawson's 60 crazy stats entering Super Bowl 60.
Oh, and by the way, I've made my pick. Signed, sealed and delivered. Take it to the bank:
- Pereles: "Expect some nerves early, especially from the quarterbacks, but as both settle in, this should be a great, close battle between an ascending star and an unlikely one. ... Ultimately, the Seahawks' defense gets a few timely stops, and Seattle leaves with its second championship. Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20"
🏀 Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan among big winners in men's college basketball
So maybe it's not all doom and gloom for No. 14 Kansas and Kentucky. This weekend proved it. The Jayhawks topped No. 13 BYU, 90-82, and though the showdown between likely top-two picks Darryn Peterson (18 points in 20 scintillating minutes) and AJ Dybantsa (17 points) was cut short due to another Peterson injury, Bill Self should feel great about Melvin Council and Bryson Tiller carrying the load, Isaac Trotter writes.
Kentucky also got arguably its best win of the year, going into Fayetteville and knocking off No. 15 Arkansas (and former Kentucky coach John Calipari), 85-77. "This is the kind of win that could turn things around," Cameron Salerno writes.
Elsewhere in the SEC, Todd Golden and No. 19 Florida talked the talk and then walked the walk. Days after calling out Alabama and Nate Oats for playing Charles Bediako -- who signed multiple NBA contracts -- Golden saw his Gators wallop the Crimson Tide, 100-77. Don't look now, but the reigning champions are starting to get it together.
We have weekend winners and losers from men's and women's basketball, and how about Michigan beating Michigan State in both?!
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Justin Rose set the Torrey Pines scoring record at 23 under to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
- The 49ers hired Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.
- Tuskegee basketball coach Benjy Taylor is considering legal action after a bizarre post-game incident during which he was temporarily placed in handcuffs following a loss at Morehouse.
- Cooper Flagg didn't get some calls down the stretch, and Jason Kidd was not happy. Still, Flagg has been a revelation in Dallas.
- Eugenio Suárez is rejoining the Reds.
- Jordan Hicks is changing his Sox. The hard-throwing righty is headed from the Red Sox to the White Sox.
- USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi is nearing a move to Fulham of the Premier League. It's big jump for a guy who could be a big part of the USMNT's World Cup plans.
- Justin Jefferson said the Vikings "would have done better" with Sam Darnold as quarterback.
- After leaving the Senior Bowl, Ryan Wilson has a new mock draft.
- Jarrell Miller got his toupee punched off ... and still managed to earn a split decision win!
- Kansas City hired Mark Turgeon as its next men's basketball coach.
