The top two seeds will square off in the 2025 French Open men's singles final on Sunday morning when defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz beat Sinner in the semifinals last year before taking down Alexander Zverev in the final, and he has a chance to defend his title this year. Sinner won the Australian Open in the first grand slam of the year, so he can keep his hopes of a calendar grand slam alive with a win on Sunday. Alcaraz cruised to a 7-6, 6-1 win over Sinner in the Rome Masters final last month, but this will be their first meeting in a grand slam final.

Alcaraz is the -117 favorite (risk $117 to win $100) in the French Open odds, while Sinner is the -103 underdog. The over/under for total games is 40.5, and Alcaraz is favored by 0.5 games. Sunday's match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

With French Open odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato can help you find value to add to your tennis picks.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160). Now, he has revealed his Alcaraz vs. Sinner picks.

Best Sunday French Open picks for Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz:

Jannik Sinner (-103)

Over 40.5 games (+100)

Parlay these picks for +252 odds

Jannik Sinner (-103 at BetMGM)

The World No. 1 is the current title holder for the Australian Open (2x) and US Open as he gets set for his third consecutive slam final. He is the youngest player to reach three slam finals in a row since Pete Sampras in 1993 and 1994. Sinner is able to consistently control and dominate opponents, while Alcaraz tends to go through highs and lows throughout his matches.

"Sinner has been dominant, reaching the final without dropping a set, including a straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals," Onorato said. "His aggressive baseline play and improved movement on clay have been key factors in his success. Sinner is currently on a 20-match Grand Slam winning streak, having secured titles at the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open."

Over 40.5 games (+100 at DraftKings)

Alcaraz and Sinner have a combined 7-0 record in grand slam finals, so neither player is going to go down without a fight on Sunday. Only two of their last seven head-to-head meetings have been decided in straight sets, and they played five sets at Roland Garros in the semifinals last year. There is not much separating the two stars atop the men's singles rankings, making the Over an enticing wager.

"While Alcaraz has had the upper hand in their recent encounters, Sinner's current form and confidence make this final a tightly contested affair," Onorato said. "Given Sinner's dominance throughout the tournament and his motivation to claim his first French Open title, he holds a slight edge in this matchup."

