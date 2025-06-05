Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will try to punch his ticket to the 2025 French Open men's final when he faces No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Friday morning. Alcaraz has already recorded 20 wins on clay this season, reaching at least the final in all three events he has entered. Musetti has built on an impressive clay swing, recording his second grand slam semifinal appearance. Friday's match is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET on Court Philippe-Chartrier in Paris.

Best Friday French Open picks for Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz:

Over 33.5 games (-118)

Alcaraz has only won two of his five matches in this tournament in straight sets, as both Damir Dzumhur and Ben Shelton took a set off the defending French Open champion. Musetti has struggled against top-10 players throughout his career, but he is playing the best tennis of his life and has been gaining confidence throughout the clay swing. Three of his four losses in the French Open have come in five sets, so he has been able to raise his level at Roland Garros.

"While Alcaraz is the clear favorite, Musetti's recent form suggests he can challenge the Spaniard," Onorato said. "Their previous matches have been competitive, and with both players excelling on clay, this semifinal could be a tightly contested battle. Expect extended rallies and potentially four or more sets, making the over on total games a compelling play."

