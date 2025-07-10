Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will try to stay on track for another title when he faces American Taylor Fritz in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinals on Friday morning. Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals after dropping a set in his previous two matches. Fritz has lost a set in every completed match he has played in the event, getting past Karen Khachanov in four sets on Tuesday. This is the first meeting between Alcaraz and Fritz since the Spaniard recorded a 2-0 win in the 2024 Laver Cup.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160), and he also nailed Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open. Now, he has revealed his Fritz vs. Alcaraz pick.

Best Friday Wimbledon picks for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz:

Over 3.5 sets (-115)

Alcaraz Over 20.5 games (-110)

Fritz has quietly become one of the most consistent players in men's tennis, reaching a top-four ranking. He advanced to the US Open final last year with a win over Frances Tiafoe before falling to Jannik Sinner in the final. This surface gives him arguably an even better opportunity, and he has the tools to push Alcaraz into a real battle.

"Carlos Alcaraz returns to the Wimbledon semifinals, but he's got a real challenge in front of him," Onorato said. "Taylor Fritz is playing inspired tennis—serving huge, striking confidently, and showing the composure he's lacked in past Slam runs. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 2–0, with both wins coming on hard courts. While he's had the upper hand, neither match was a blowout—and Fritz didn't have the rhythm or form he's showing now."

Alcaraz is making his eighth Grand Slam semifinal appearance at just 22 years old, which has only been done by five other players in history. However, his level tends to dip at certain points in matches, dropping at least one set in three of his first four matches in this tournament. Fritz is poised to take advantage of any dip in level on Friday, especially with his big serve that is hard to return.

"This grass surface gives Fritz his best shot. His serve is a weapon, he's finishing at net, and he's not blinking under pressure," Onorato said. "Alcaraz is still the more dynamic player, but this matchup should push him physically and mentally. Expect a tight, extended battle with momentum swings and at least one set going Fritz's way." FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this total, and you can get even more value with a FanDuel promo code.

