Former No. 1 ranked tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is hitting the comeback trail. On Thursday, Wozniacki announced that she's coming out of retirement and returning to competitive tennis.

Wozniacki announced her retirement back in 2020, making the decision to step away and start a family with former NBA player David Lee. The Danish tennis star has had two children since.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. "But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

"We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

Wozniacki has spent 71 weeks atop the world rankings and has won 30 singles titles. Her most recent major title came when she won the Australian Open in 2018.

The 33-year-old star plans to return to the court at the Canadian Open next month in order to help her "to get back into the groove." Wozniacki wants to play in the U.S. Open in September and also has a goal of participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"So I'm going to play the U.S. Open. There's just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can't get enough of, and I've played so well there for years and years," Wozniacki stated in a Vogue article. "After that, I'll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia and we'll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

Wozniacki revealed that she was inspired to return to the sport by Serena Williams, who made her comeback after giving birth to her daughter.