CBS Sports Network to premiere Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson documentary in celebration of Black History Month

Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe are remembered for different legacies and to different degrees.

Both, however, remain staples not only of sports history but of African-American history.

In celebration of Black History Month, CBS Sports Network will highlight both Ashe and Gibson with the premiere of "Althea & Arthur," a special one-hour documentary that explores the lives and impacts of the first African Americans to break the color barrier of international tennis.

Narrated by Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, the documentary chronicles the impact Gibson and Ashe had both in tennis and in advancing civil rights in America during a time of racism and segregation. It also explores the dichotomy of Ashe's legacy as a revered civil rights icon and "citizen of the world," and Gibson's largely forgotten accomplishments not only on the tennis court, where she won 11 total Grand Slam titles, but in professional golf.

Among the iconic voices featured throughout the documentary celebrating Ashe and Gibson are those of:

Venus Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion

Billie Jean King, 39-time Grand Slam champion

Katrina Adams, former USTA president and CBS Sports Network analyst

Johnnie Ashe, Arthur's brother

Angela Buxton, Gibson's doubles partner in the 1956 French Open and Wimbledon titles

, Gibson's doubles partner in the 1956 French Open and Wimbledon titles Cecil Harris, author of "Charging The Net – A History of Blacks in Tennis"

"Althea & Arthur" also highlights a group of girls from the One Love Tennis group in Wilmington, North Carolina, the city that Gibson called home during her high school years. The group led a successful campaign to build an Althea Gibson memorial at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York.

You can watch the trailer above. Here's how to tune in:

How to watch 'Althea & Arthur'

Date: Monday, Feb. 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Stream: CBS Sports Network

