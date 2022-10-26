Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.

The doubles partners also found themselves high in the doubles rankings. Gauff is at No. 2 and Pegula at No. 3. Although Gauff has been No. 1 before, this was a career-best for Pegula.

"Special feeling waking up Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles. #grateful," said the 18-year-old Gauff on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Pagula made a joke about their age difference.

The last time two U.S. women were in the top four was on the week of Oct. 18, 2010 when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4.

Pegula is fresh off her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. She has 39 match wins at WTA 1000 events -- more than any other player on tour since the start of 2021, but finally broke through with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the finals. Pegula climbed two spots this week and is only 239 points behind No. 2 Ons Jabeur -- the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up. Iga Swiatek sits comfortably at the top with 10,335 points -- 5,780 points ahead of Jabeur.

Meanwhile, Gauff climbed three spots from No. 7. She reach the third round of the Guadalajara Open and officially qualified for the upcoming WTA Finals in singles and doubles. She is the youngest player to qualify for the singles finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004. The 2022 WTA Finals will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Oct. 31 through Nov. 7.

There were no changes in the top eight spots of the men's rankings. Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud still own the top three spots.