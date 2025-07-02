Coco Gauff wasn't herself during Tuesday's shocking opening-round loss at Wimbledon to Dayana Yastremska, failing to flex her usual strengths as a defensive player and top-rated American.

Coming off her second Grand Slam with a French Open title over Aryna Sabalenka last month, Gauff admitted her focus wasn't there against the unseeded Ukrainian after her straight sets loss. Gauff managed just six winners in the match, suffered nine double faults and whiffed her way to 29 unforced errors.

Gauff is the third player since the Open era began in 1968 to win the French Open before losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

"I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards," Gauff said, "so I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it."

Gauff's career-long grass court struggles continued on Court No. 1 after failing to find a rhythm once she lost the tiebreak in the first set.

Gauff lost shortly after World No. 3 and fellow American Jessica Pegula was upset in the first round as well, leaving the women's draw at Wimbledon without America's two top threats early in Week 1.

Gauff's serve was an issue early and lingered throughout the match. Gauff endured a critical double fault in the tiebreaker to end the first set, a major miscue that left Yastremska with a prime opportunity.

Gauff played from behind early in the second set after losing her serve in the first game with Yastremska not being fooled by consistency issues. Whether serves went wide or into the net, it was obvious Gauff was not going to be on the offensive on grass.

"When I can serve well, and some games I did, it's definitely an added threat," Gauff said. "I didn't serve that well."

Gauff mentioned Yastremska's strong play after the loss and said she "couldn't find my footing" on a hot day in London.

"I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don't like losing," Gauff said. "The main thing I'm sure my team and everyone is going to tell me (is): 'You did well at Roland-Garros. Don't be so upset.' Things like that."

Gauff said she won't dwell on her first-round upset and her focus has already turned to the U.S. Open later this year.

"Maybe losing here (in the) first round isn't the worst thing in the world," Gauff said, "because I have time to reset."