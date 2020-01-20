Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams again in opening round of Australian Open

In 2019, Coco Gauff took the tennis world by storm as she gave some of the best players in the world a run for their money. In Monday's opening round of the Australian Open, Gauff shocked the world yet again as she defeated Venus Williams 7-6 (5), 6-3.

"That was really difficult. She played really well," Gauff, 15, told ESPN. "I was really nervous."

The opening round matchup was one that many were looking forward to. After all, Gauff beat Williams, 39, at Wimbledon last year, so this rematch was one that many circled on the calendar.

Gauff showed her nerves in the early going at the Australian Open as she pulled ahead before Williams came storming back. However, Gauff took a 3-0 lead in the second set and didn't let that advantage go to waste. Gauff was able to persevere and come away with one of the most impressive victories of her young career.

"I definitely was more confident this time," Gauff said. "I think I was used to playing on big courts, so the crowd -- I guess the size of the crowd didn't startle me as much as last time. Definitely a bit more positive coming into this match."

One of the biggest storylines for this year's Australian Open was how the air quality would affect the play on the court. Monday's matchup was played at Margaret Court Arena, which is one of three Melbourne stadiums that has a retractable roof.

However, it actually wasn't the air quality that players had to worry about as a huge storm rolled through the area and suspended play on the outdoor courts. Luckily, the match between Gauff and Williams wasn't affected by the weather.

With the win, Gauff advances to face Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the second round.