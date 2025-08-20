Coming off a disappointing performance at Wimbledon after her French Open victory, Coco Gauff fired personal coach Matthew Daly ahead of singles play at the US Open. The 21-year-old American previously blamed her first-round loss in London as the world's No. 2 player on mental exhaustion, after managing six winners and 29 unforced errors against Dayana Yastremska.

"Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her," Daly said during an interview with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg.

Now ranked No. 3, Gauff is only the third player since the Open era began in 1968 to win the French Open before losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

Gauff has not appeared confident with her serve since beating Aryna Sabalenka on clay earlier this summer. She won three matches in the US Open tuneup earlier at the Cincinnati Open, but lost to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

Last week in Cincinnati, Gauff said she's practicing patience on tour the rest of the season.

"For me, it's trying to forget the losses, but more so remembering how I lost," Gauff said. "With the wins, I try to celebrate myself a little bit. But I'm very much a perfectionist type of person, so it's really nothing satisfying until you're holding the big trophy. But I'm doing better about appreciating the little wins along the way, too."

Gauff split from tennis pro Brad Gilbert last year as her coach before hiring Daly, a grip specialist. Gauff won the US Open in 2023 and is expected to play in an exhibition event Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I feel like I'm under a microscope my whole career, honestly, with things on and off the court," Gauff said at the Cincinnati Open. "I guess winning a slam defines whether you're having a good year or not. That doesn't just go for me; that goes for all players. Sometimes tennis fans want us to win every week, but we're playing 11 months. It's not that easy."