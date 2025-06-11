Just a few days after winning her first French Open title, Coco Gauff received a standing ovation at Barclays Center while the New York Liberty hosted the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. When it happened, she was sitting courtside with the family of the late Kobe Bryant -- whose "mamba mentality" often serves as inspiration for the young tennis star.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Liberty's dominant 85-66 win, Gauff was shown on the jumbotron and the crowd immediately erupted. Besides the enthusiastic cheers, she also received a visit from Ellie the Elephant, the Liberty's beloved mascot. After the game, Gauff also said hello to Sky forward Angel Reese before celebrating in the Liberty locker room.

Gauff appreciated the love she received from the New York crowd.

Coco Gauff drew inspiration from Kobe Bryant

Gauff earned this celebration by upsetting world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the second Grand Slam of her career. Despite losing the first set in a tiebreak, Gauff didn't get rattled and instead stormed back to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4. In the process, she became the first American woman to win at Roland-Garros since Serena Williams in 2015. At 21, she also became the youngest American to win the French Open since Williams in 2002.

Tuesday was a perfect full-circle moment that mixed basketball and tennis. Gauff was sitting with Bryant's wife Vanessa, and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Kobe, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash, was a tennis fan but did not get to attend many matches while he was still in the NBA. Once the Lakers legend retired, he made it to the 2019 US Open and talked about how impressed he was with the poise Gauff was showing at just 15 years old.

One of the biggest pieces of advice he gave her was to figure out what she wants to accomplish by the end of her career and map out how she wants to get there. After earning a place in the 2023 US Open final, Gauff made it clear how much Kobe had influenced her by using his quote, "job's not done yet." She stayed focused on the goal and went on to beat Sabalenka to lift her first major trophy.

Gauff can chase another Grand Slam title in a few weeks at Wimbledon, which will go from June 30 to July 13.