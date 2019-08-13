Coco Gauff given wild card entry for US Open following surprise run at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff took the tennis world by storm earlier this summer and she'll have a chance to prove on another one of the biggest stages in the sport.

On Tuesday, Gauff received a wild-card entry for the main draw of the US Open.

This will be the second Grand Slam tournament for the 15-year old who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon. Gauff advanced to the fourth round at the All England Club, upsetting Venus Williams along the way, before bowing out to eventual champion Simona Halep.

She was the youngest player to ever qualify for the Wimbledon Ladies' main draw after being ranked 313th in the WTA rankings prior to the tournament. However, after her strong performance on the big stage across the pond, Gauff has risen to 140th in the rankings.

Gauff will be carrying more momentum than just her performance at Wimbledon into the final Grand Slam of the year, after capturing her first WTA doubles title in Washington, D.C.

Teenage dream 🎶😁@CatyMcNally & @CocoGauff pick up the first WTA title of their careers, defeating Fanny Stollár & Maria Sanchez 6-2, 6-2 in the @CitiOpen doubles final!#TeamUSATennis pic.twitter.com/qMFbLmnJd5 — USTA (@usta) August 3, 2019

Gauff is joined by 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur in receiving a wild card entry. The 139th edition of the US Open starts August 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.