Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova odds, prediction: 2026 Wimbledon women's semifinal picks by proven expert

The 2026 Wimbledon women's semifinals begin on Thursday with a showdown between No. 7 Coco Gauff and No. 10 Karolina Muchova. Gauff has needed three sets in every Wimbledon 2026 match since the second round, but has overcome first-set losses to No. 11 Belinda Bencic and No. 4 Jessica Pegula to advance this far. Muchova, meanwhile, has won all but one match in straight sets. She beat No. 14 Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals.

Gauff vs. Muchova will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at Centre Court in London. The latest Gauff vs. Muchova odds list Muchova as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), with Gauff at +100. The over/under for total games is 22.5. Before making any Gauff vs. Muchova picks or 2026 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his picks and best bets for the Gauff vs. Muchova women's semifinal match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

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Top Muchova vs. Gauff predictions

One of Onorato's top Wimbledon 2026 picks for this match: He's going Over 22.5 total games.

"Both players are capable of holding serve comfortably when their first serves land, and Gauff's tendency to go three sets combined with Muchova's crafty all-court game all but guarantees a full, competitive match," Onorato told SportsLine. "Their only previous meeting this season went three sets on clay in Stuttgart. On grass, where points are more contested on second serve and both players have the weapons to grind, 22.5 games is a conservative ceiling." See more picks at SportsLine.

How to make Gauff vs. Muchova picks

Additionally, Onorato has found a critical x-factor that has him backing one side on the money line. See his best bet at SportsLine.

Who wins Muchova vs. Gauff in the women's semifinals of 2026 Wimbledon, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Muchova vs. Gauff, all from the tennis expert who has a history of calling Grand slam winners, and find out.