American Coco Gauff has reached the semifinals at Roland Garros for the third time in her career, and she will be looking for her second appearance in the final when she faces French wild card Lois Boisson on Thursday morning. Gauff defeated Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the quarterfinals to advance to the fifth grand slam semifinal of her career. Boisson entered the tournament ranked No. 361 in the world, but she is now set to debut inside the top 100 after stunning Mirra Andreeva for her second top-10 upset in a row. This match begins 30 minutes following the conclusion of Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka, which begins at 9 a.m. ET.

Best Thursday French Open picks for Coco Gauff vs. Lois Boisson:

Lois Boisson +5.5 games (-130)

Lois Boisson +5.5 games (-130 at FanDuel)

Boisson has been riding a historic wave of momentum in this event, using support from the home crowd to disrupt her opponents. She has knocked off back-to-back top-10 opponents, including 2024 semifinalist Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday. The 22-year-old is the youngest French semifinalist at a grand slam since current tournament director Amelie Mauresmo at the 1999 Australian Open. Gauff had 41 unforced errors in her three-set win over Keys, and those issues could become even more problematic due to the crowd noise on Thursday.

"Boisson's aggressive baseline play and the electric support from the home crowd could pose significant challenges for Gauff," Onorato said. "Given Gauff's recent inconsistencies and Boisson's momentum, the French underdog has a realistic shot at keeping this match competitive. The +5.5 games spread offers value, considering Boisson's recent performances and Gauff's occasional lapses."

