The 2025 French Open is down to six on the women's singles side with two more quarterfinals unfolding on Wednesday. Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff square off at 5 a.m. ET, with the winner booking a semifinal matchup against the winner of Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson, who play after the Keys vs. Gauff matchup. The latest Gauff vs. Keys odds via Caesars Sportsbook list Gauff as the -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) to win, with Keys at +170. The over/under for total games is 21.5.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. He is 8-1 (+6.07u) on his best bets over the last three days. Now, he has revealed his Gauff vs. Keys picks. These two picks can be parlayed for +320 odds and would win over $300 on a $100 bet.

Best Wednesday French Open picks for Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff:

Keys has won three of her five meetings against Gauff, including the last two. She won her first major title at the Australian Open in January, and she has only lost a handful of matches since then. Three of her four wins in this event have come in straight sets, while Gauff has won her first four in straights. However, the pressure is on the younger American as the favorite in this tilt, and that has led to shaky performances in similar situations throughout her career. Keys has proven to be a tricky opponent for Gauff, making this an enticing spread.

Coco Gauff Under 1.5 aces (+120 at bet365)



Gauff is averaging just over three aces per match this season, but half of her matches have been played on hard courts. Her ace numbers have dropped dramatically during the clay swing, and she has just five total aces in her first four matches in the French Open. The 21-year-old only had one ace against Keys in their lone meeting on clay, which took place in Madrid last year. Her numbers have not been much better in their other four meetings on faster surfaces, averaging two aces in those matches. This prop has value at plus-money.

These players aren't known for racking up huge ace totals, but the Over is worth a play at this number.

More French Open picks for Wednesday

