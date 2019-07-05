Coco Gauff's historic run at Wimbledon continues, but here's what you might not know about tennis' newest star

Coco Gauff keeps making history at Wimbledon.

With a three-set win over Polona Hercog, the 15-year-old phenom from Delray Beach, Fla. is on her way to the round of 16 at the All England Club. The back and forth match was the first time Gauff went the distance at her first Wimbledon, and she saved two match points in the second set to remain in the draw.

GAUFF GETS THE WIN. 🇺🇸



15-year-old American @CocoGauff makes an incredible comeback to defeat Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 in the @Wimbledon 3rd round.

Coco will face @Simona_Halep next. 🍿#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UzS9snuZfy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 5, 2019

Gauff is growing up on the court with the eyes of the world watching at the biggest tournament in the world, but here are some things you may not have known about the newest star in the world of tennis.

Youth is served

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach round of 16 at Wimbeldon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991, who went on to the semifinals.

15-year-old American Coco Gauff's run at Wimbledon continues after rallying from 2 match points in the 2nd set vs Polona Hercog.



The only women younger than Gauff to reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era are Jennifer Capriati, Steffi Graf and Andrea Jaegar. pic.twitter.com/btsIyE4TTu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 5, 2019

If this is a precursor to Capriati's success (three grand slam titles, an Olympic gold medal and 17 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world) Gauff has quite a career to look forward to.

Big stage star

Gauff was a dominant junior player. While this might be the first time she's doing it against veteran pros at a grand slam, she's been among the best in her age group for years, winning the 2018 Junior French Open and being the youngest player (13 years old) to make the finals of the Girls' singles at the U.S. Open in 2017. She's been on the radar as an up and coming player with star potential for some time, but few expected her to burst on to the scene this soon.

Climbing in the rankings

Gauff started the fortnight ranked number 313 in the world. After advancing to the round of 16, she's now ranked in the top-150, and could move into the top-100 with a win over 7-seed Simona Halep in her next match.

Coco's big payday

In her very short professional career, Gauff had won just over $75,000 in prize money. Her career prize earnings are on their way up, even if she exits in the round of 16.

Cori "Coco" Gauff started Wimbledon ranked No. 313 with career prize money of $75,011. She is now up to No. 139 in the live rankings and has earned $220,517 for reaching the fourth round — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 5, 2019

Not bad for a week's work in London at 15, when most of us were cutting lawns or flipping burgers for movie money.