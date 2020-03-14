Coronavirus: Tennis star Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian announce six-week self-quarantine

Tennis star Serena Williams announced on Friday that she will be self-quarantining as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Williams will only be spending time with her immediate family, husband Alexis Ohanian and 2-year-old daughter Olympia.

"Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude, Williams wrote on Instagram. "Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I'll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone. This is serious."

Williams, 38, last competed n the WTA Tour back in January at the 2020 Australian Open where she advanced to the third round before falling to Wang Qiang in three sets. Williams also played in this year's Fed Cup for Team USA, in February.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has had serious health scares in recent years. In 2017, Williams underwent an emergency cesarean section after her daughter's plummeting heart rate reached dangerously low levels during contractions. Her daughter arrived just fine, but Williams endured a six-day ordeal with a pulmonary embolism that led to multiple surgeries.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced the cancellations of the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as two international tournaments. The WTA also said they will make a decision regarding the scheduled European clay court tournaments next week. The men's tennis tour, meanwhile, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), announced that they will be suspending play for six weeks.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was also canceled on Sunday because of the coronavirus outbreak. The event was slated to take place from March 9 to 22 in Indian Wells, California, and is annually one of the most important events on the tennis calendar. The next Grand Slam tennis tournament of the 2020 season is the French Open, which is scheduled for May 24 through June 7.

CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States. Here at CBS Sports we have a running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.