Coronavirus: US Open tennis complex turned into temporary hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has heavily hit New York City and extra measures are being taken to make more room for patients in the area as the disease continues to spread. One of those extras measure includes the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which hosts the US Open every year, being used as a temporary aid station.

On Tuesday, the indoor facility was transformed into a 350-bed hospital, according to USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier. The New York Post reports that the plan is for the indoor arena to be used for patients that haven't been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Louis Armstrong Stadium, which serves as the No. 2 court behind Arthur Ashe Stadium, is being used as a commissary where 25,000 meals will be made on a daily basis for medical patients, healthcare workers and children.

As of Tuesday, there were 40,900 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York, according to the city's health department. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is one of several additional medical facilities the city has created in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Jacob Javits Convention Center, which is located in Manhattan, has been used as a 2,910-bed medical facility. In addition, the USNS Comfort arrived in New York Harbor and will be used as a 1,000-bed hospital.

The US Open is still slated to take place this summer with the Grand Slam tournament set to begin on Aug. 24. The French Open, which was originally scheduled for May 24 until June 7, has already been postponed until Sept. 20 and a decision on whether Wimbledon will take place this summer is set to come down on Wednesday.