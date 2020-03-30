Coronavirus: Wimbledon will be canceled due to pandemic, German tennis official says

The coronavirus outbreak has halted sporting events all around the world. According to German Tennis Federation vice president Dirk Hordorff, Wimbledeon will be the next big event affected. On Sunday, he told Sky Sports Germany that Wimbledon will be canceled. According to Hordorff, the cancellation will be announced on Wednesday after an emergency meeting at the All England Club.

"The necessary decisions have already been made," Hordorff said. "Wimbledon will decide to cancel (this) Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on June 29 and last until July 12.

"It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable," Hordorff added.

Wimbledon is annually organized by the All England Club. During the upcoming emergency meeting, the organization is expected to make their final decision concerning Wimbledon.

"Based on the advice we have received from the public health authorities, the very short window available to us to stage The Championships due to the nature of our surface suggests that postponement is not without significant risk and difficulty," The All England Club said in a statement last week.

Wimbledon would be far from the first major sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak this year. Even in tennis, the French Open was slated to be held in late May, but was postponed until September.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep won at Wimbledon in 2019.