The first round of Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, June 30, and bettors interested in either the men's or women's tournament—or both—can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of at least $5. This offer can be used to wager on the entire tournament or a specific match. If you want to learn more about this DraftKings promo code, as well as other sportsbook promos and betting sites for the 2025 Wimbledon tournament, we've got you covered, along with a preview of both sides of the annual event.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Wimbledon

New users don't need a code to receive this DraftKings offer, but you need to make sure you're eligible for this promotion. You have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. If you are eligible, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and agree to the terms and conditions. Deposit at least $5 into your DraftKings account. Place a first bet of at least $5.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, you will receive $150 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of at least $5. These bonus bets come in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens, which you will receive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and if you win a bet using bonus bets, you get the winnings but not the stake.

Sportsbook offers

DraftKings is just one of the top sportsbook promos available to new users for Wimbledon 2025.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code, like the DraftKings new user promo, give new users $150 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel requires your first bet to win, which isn't the case at DraftKings or bet365.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but only after more investment and only if you lose bets. BetMGM returns your first wager in bonus bets up to $1,500 if it loses, while Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook up to $100 each for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the rest, as instead of bonus bets, users get 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a first wager of at least $1.

2025 Wimbledon betting preview

There's plenty of intrigue on both sides, as Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon in great fashion as he's the two-time defending champ, and he's coming off an epic comeback against Jannik Sinner in the French Open final. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejčíková is the defending women's champ and will have to fend off challengers like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, all of whom are looking to win their first Wimbledon title.

Unsurprisingly, Alcaraz is the favorite on the men's side at +120, followed closely by Sinner at +200. Next up is the legendary Novak Djokovic, who has seven Wimbledon titles to his name. He's +650, and Jack Draper is +1800. Those are the only men with odds shorter than +3000.

The women's tournament is a bit more crowded at the top, with Sabalenka the favorite at +260, Elena Rybakina second at +600, and Gauff and Iga Swiatek each at +800. After those four are Mirra Andreeva (+1600), Marketa Vondrousova (+1600) and Madison Keys (+1800). Krejčíková is a +8000 longshot to defend her crown.

Responsible gaming

It's important for every bettor to understand responsible gaming practices, which also includes knowing the different tools and resources available to you. DraftKings offers tools like time and wager limits to help with that, and there are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat.