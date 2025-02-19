A male fan has been banned from the Dubai Championships after exhibiting "fixated behavior" toward Emma Raducanu, causing a stoppage in her second-round match that led to the fan's ejection. The man in question will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

During Raducanu's second-round match Tuesday, an unexplained stoppage occurred when Raducanu approached the umpire's chair after the second game, saying a few words before standing in the space between the back of the official's chair and barrier netting adjacent to Court 2. She had appeared visibly upset, at one point being consoled by opponent Karolina Muchova, as the umpire reported her concerns to tournament organizers.

The Women's Tennis Association explained Wednesday that Raducanu was approached Monday by a man in a public space who had "exhibited fixated behavior" toward her, and that same man was identified in the first few rows of her match Tuesday. Tournament organizers then worked with the WTA's security team to have the fan ejected.

"We support the WTA's decision to ban the individual in question from all WTA events, and share the tour's longstanding commitment to player welfare, safety and wellbeing," read a statement by organizers.

As a teenager, Raducanu's personal safety had been compromised by an obsessed fan who was arrested after stalking her at her family home in London. The individual in question was issued a five-year restraining order against Raducanu in 2022.

Following the delay in play, the match resumed with Raducanu eventually losing 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Muchova.