Being an athlete requires discipline, no matter the circumstances. Former world No. 1 Boris Becker is demonstrating that mentality by teaching yoga while serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at the United Kingdom's Huntercombe prison, according to the German newspaper Bild.

"As a sportsman, he knows only too well the highs and lows of victories and defeats. He is sharing his life experience with his fellow prisoners," a source close to Becker told Bild.

In April, Becker was convicted for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after declaring bankruptcy in 2017. The German-born athlete was originally in Wandsworth, a category B prison in Southwest London. In May, he was transferred to category C Huntercombe -- which only holds convicted foreign nationals.

He wasted no time finding ways to stay productive. In July, The Sun reported that the 54-year-old had started a job as a classroom assistant, teaching PE theory as well as the benefits of exercise and diet.

Per Bild, Becker -- who coached tennis star Novak Djokovic for three years -- is now teaching 45 inmates a "special type of yoga and meditation."

During his career as a player, Becker won six Grand Slam titles: three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Open trophies and one US Open title. Although he is currently in prison, Bild reported that he is staying disciplined with a regular training schedule in the prison's fitness studio. He has also made some changes to his diet and lost 17 pounds after giving up alcohol, per the report.

His lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, didn't give too many details regarding what prison life is like for Becker.

"Our client, Boris Becker, continues to do well under the circumstances and he has constructively integrated himself into daily prison life. He is able to telephone whenever he wants and to communicate with the outside world," Moser told Bild. "Any further details about his prison stay are subject to protected personal privacy laws."

Becker has lived in Britain since 2012 but is expected to be deported after he completes his sentence.