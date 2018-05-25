French Open 2018 draw: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova on possible collision course

For Serena Williams, a lot of the talk surrounding her appearance at this year's French Open came down to her draw. With this being her first Grand Slam in over a year, she's expected to have some rust. However, as arguably the best tennis player in the world (and unarguably the best before her pregnancy), tennis fans are hoping she'll at least be competitive. Her draw isn't doing anything to hurt her.

In the first round, Williams drew Kristyna Pliskova. It will be Williams' first match against Karolina Pliskova's twin sister, as she tries to work her way back. Williams is unseeded due to the time that she missed, and although Kristyna isn't as well-established as Karolina -- who is currently ranked No. 6 by the WTA -- she can still create some problems for Williams early on.

Should Williams survive the first three rounds -- which could go through No. 11 Julia Gorges and No. 17 Ashleigh Barty, a showdown with Maria Sharapova before the quarterfinals is well within reason. Karolina Pliskova is the highest seed in Williams' bracket, however, so Sharapova would have to get through her.

World No. 1 Simona Hale has an incredibly favorable route. She won't be playing a ranked player until at least the third round. Should she get to Round 4, she may face off against Elise Mertens, who sits in the bottom part of her section.

Defending French Open women's singles champion Jelena Ostapenko is sharing a section with Venus Williams. Her quarterfinal matchup could well come against Elina Svitolina, should the sixth section of the bracket go chalk.

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open winner, is all the way at the bottom of the eighth section. The first competitor on paper for her is Petra Kvitova at No. 8, or Svitolina at No. 4. A potential rematch between her and Halep looms large if they manage to get to the finals once again.

On the men's side, all roads lead through Rafael Nadal. With Roger Federer missing the clay season, this tournament feels like Nadal's to lose. He'll be facing off with Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round. The men's side in general is missing a lot of the dominant names that it's had in the past. With Novak Djokovic looking like a shell of his former self and Andy Murray still missing time, beating Nadal looks like a long-shot.

Could this be the tournament in which Nick Kyrgios finally lives up to his potential? The controversial Australian shares a bracket with David Goffin, Pablo Carreno Busta and Gael Monfils. One of Kyrgios' more difficult looming challenges may not come until the quarterfinals, where he could have a date with No. 4 Grigor Dmitrov. No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev could be looking at a quarterfinal matchup with either Sam Querrey or Dominic Thiem.

However, as mentioned before, all roads go through Nadal. The defending French Open champion seems unbeatable on clay, and he wants to continue that streak. With half of the men's big four out of this tournament -- and Djokovic needing to prove that he can still play at his old level -- someone else is going to have to step up. There's still a lot of potential on the men's side of the bracket. But an uncharacteristically large amount of that potential is untapped.