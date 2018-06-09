French Open 2018: Live women's final results, updates for Sloane Stephens vs. Simona Halep
Stephens is looking for her second Grand Slam title in 12 months on Saturday's final
Romania's Simona Halep is back for another shot at a Grand Slam title after dropping the Australian Open in January, but the No. 1-ranked contender will have to go through America's Sloane Stephens first. And that won't be any easy task on Saturday, when the No. 10-ranked Stephens, who's going for her second Grand Slam in three tries after winning September's U.S. Open, challenges her at Roland Garros.
Looking to become the first American woman other than Serena Williams to capture two Grand Slams in one cycle since Jennifer Capriati did it in 2001-2002, Stephens has been on a surge through the French Open, emerging as one of the top young faces in tennis.
Be sure to follow along here with live updates and results from Saturday's 2018 French Open women's final featuring Halep vs. Stephens:
