French Open 2018 men's final: Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem for 11th title

Rafael Nadal's incredible domination continued with his 11th French Open win on Sunday. The 32-year-old defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 to add yet another Grand Slam title to his resume.

It was Nadal's seventh win in 10 matches against the 24-year-old Thiem, who has been the only player to beat Nadal on clay over the past few years. Nadal was impressive in the title round and managed to keep his flawless French final mark.

The top-ranked Nadal only lost one set in his latest title at Roland Garros, making this one of his most dominant and impressive victories yet.

"It's amazing, I can’t describe my feelings because it’s not even a dream to win here 11 times. It’s impossible to think something like this."@RafaelNadal#RG18 pic.twitter.com/68MfcWmyqQ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2018

This is Nadal's second straight win at the French. Could he be working on another impressive streak like when he won nine of 10 between 2005 and 2014? We'll have to wait and see, but it's clear that Nadal has plenty of game within him.

