French Open 2018 men's final: Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem for 11th title
Nadal beat Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 for his 17th Grand Slam title
Rafael Nadal's incredible domination continued with his 11th French Open win on Sunday. The 32-year-old defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 to add yet another Grand Slam title to his resume.
It was Nadal's seventh win in 10 matches against the 24-year-old Thiem, who has been the only player to beat Nadal on clay over the past few years. Nadal was impressive in the title round and managed to keep his flawless French final mark.
The top-ranked Nadal only lost one set in his latest title at Roland Garros, making this one of his most dominant and impressive victories yet.
This is Nadal's second straight win at the French. Could he be working on another impressive streak like when he won nine of 10 between 2005 and 2014? We'll have to wait and see, but it's clear that Nadal has plenty of game within him.
Live updates
Here are updates from Sunday's final.
How to watch Nadal vs. Thiem in the French Open men's final
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. EST
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
-
Stephens' final collapse isn't all bad
Stephens was in control against Simona Halep, and then it all got away from her very quick...
-
Rafael Nadal eyes 11th French Open title
Nadal, who is playing at a LeBron-like level, will go for his 17th Grand Slam when he plays...
-
Simona Halep rallies to win French Open
Sloane Stephens dominated early, but the No. 1-ranked Romanian dominated in Saturday's deciding...
-
Sloane Stephens chases another major
Stephens won the US Open in September to claim her first Grand Slam victory
-
Nadal advances to final to play Thiem
Nadal will be going for his 11th French Open title, while Thiem seeks his first
-
Friday's French Open schedule
Friday will be all about the men's semifinals, as Rafael Nadal goes for his 11th French Open...