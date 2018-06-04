French Open 2018: No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki falls to Daria Kasatkina after awful second set

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki's French Open was cut short abruptly on Monday after a nightmare finish against No. 14 Daria Kasatkina. Wozniacki, who won her first career Grand Slam earlier this year at the Australian Open against No. 1 Simona Halep, played the second half of the second set on Monday. Sunday's match with Kasatkina was halted with Kastatkina up a set and the second set at 3-3 due to light. Kasatkina ran away on Monday with three straight games to win 7-6, 6-3.

.@DKasatkina defeats the No. 2 seeded Wozniacki in the Rd. of 16.



This is 21 year-old Kasatkina's first Major quarterfinal#RG18 pic.twitter.com/F598V6k6sF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2018

Kasatkina was already 2-0 in 2018 against Wozniacki heading into this Round of 16 match, and she continued to play spectacularly against her on Sunday and Monday. Wozniacki finished the match with 33 unforced errors to Kasatkina's 35, but Kasatkina's 23 winners proved to be enough to get the win. Wozniacki also looked genuinely out of sorts on Monday, particularly with the court change.

"I think the slower the surface is, the better for her," Wozniacki said after the match, per WTA Tennis. "She has very good hands and good angles and everything, so I think that suits her.

"I honestly didn't think I played badly this morning. She didn't miss one ball, and she was playing very close to the lines. I was trying what I could, but it just wasn't enough today.

Kasatkina also said that the court change was a challenge.

"It was [an unexpected] change the court from Suzanne Lenglen to Philippe Chatrier," Kasatkina said, via WTA Tennis. "This was a little bit weird point for me, like when I serve when I just came on the court. But I think this is important experience, and I'm really happy at the end I was mentally more tough, I think."

The Wozniacki loss significantly increases Halep's chances of retaining the No. 1 seed. As for Kasatkina, she'll go on to face No. 10 Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals.