French Open 2018 results: Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep move on; Rafael Nadal gets rained out

No. 28 Maria Sharapova had a good run at this year's French Open, but she fell short in her first quarterfinal match since the 2016 Australian Open after running into defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza. Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 but didn't make it out of sectionals last year, is continuing a fantastic run of tennis at Roland-Garros.

Muguruza looked dominant in the win over Sharapova, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Sharapova had 27 unforced errors and had her serve broken six times. It was an emphatic performance for Muguruza, who made it to the fourth round of the US Open last year and just the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

She'll move on to face world No. 1 Simona Halep, who needed three sets to defeat No. 12 Angelique Kerber. Muguruza, who is 3-1 against the No. 1-seeded Halep in her career, has never squared off with her in a Grand Slam. The last time the two were scheduled to play was in Qatar in February, but Halep was forced to retire.

Against Kerber, Halep stumbled out of the gate, dropping the first set in a tiebreaker. However, she stormed back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 and get the win. In the first set, Halep had 30 unforced errors. She went on to commit only 16 errors over the course of the next two, which was the difference in getting the win.

In the men's bracket, Rafael Nadal fell behind early to Diego Schwartzman, dropping the first set 6-4. After a weather delay stalled play, Nadal was able to rally back in the second set to grab a 5-3 lead, but play was suspended once again, this time until Thursday.

Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro were in the middle of their first set tied 6-6 when weather postponed their match. The winners of these two matches will go on to face off on Friday in the men's semifinals.

Wednesday scores

Women's bracket

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza defeats No. 28 Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1



No. 1 Simona Halep defeats No. 12 Angelique Kerber 6-7, 6-3, 6-2

Men's bracket