French Open 2018 results: Madison Keys advances to first Roland Garros semifinal of her career

A day after she claimed another victory without dropping a set and advanced to the 2018 French Open quarterfinals, Madison Keys has unlocked yet another career achievement by moving to her first semifinal at Roland Garros.

Topping the unseeded Yulia Putintseva with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 straight-sets decision on Tuesday, the 23-year-old American has ensured she's on the best French Open journey of her career by coming from behind and taking U.S. representation to the semis. Either she or Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, is now set to depart this year's French Open as the top-ranked American on the court -- a title that only three different players have owned since 2007.

The No. 13-ranked Keys is scheduled to take on either Stephens or Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, in the semifinals. Her last Grand Slam final, at the 2017 U.S. Open, came against Stephens who, along with Keys, has emerged as one of America's top young tennis players. Keys went pro at age 14 and has since peaked at No. 7 on the Women's Tennis Association's worldwide rankings.