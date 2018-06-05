French Open 2018 results: Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens set for all-American semifinal

A day after she claimed another victory without dropping a set and advanced to the 2018 French Open quarterfinals, Madison Keys has unlocked yet another career achievement by moving to her first semifinal at Roland Garros.

Topping the unseeded Yulia Putintseva with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 straight-sets decision on Tuesday, the 23-year-old American has ensured she's on the best French Open journey of her career by coming from behind and taking U.S. representation to the semis. Either she or Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, is now set to depart this year's French Open as the top-ranked American on the court -- a title that only three different players have owned since 2007.

The No. 13-seeded Keys will be going up against No. 10 Stephens, her friend and rival, who defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to advance to her second semifinal in her last three Grand Slam appearances. Her last appearance, of course, came in the US Open in September, where Stephens defeated Keys 6-3, 6-0 to cap off a dominant US Open showing.

Stephens looked fantastic against Kasatkina, breaking Kasatkina's serve five times. She also had her serve broken just once. This will be her first appearance in the French Open semifinal. Keys and Stephens may be fellow countrywomen, but as first-time semifinalists at the French Open, it's going to be nothing but competition when they meet.

On the men's side, No. 7 Dominic Thiem put together an excellent performance to defeat No. 2 Alexander Zverev. Unforced errors were the difference in the match, with Zverev committing 42 to Thiem's 20 en route to a sweep. Zverev exits still seeking his first semifinal appearance in a major, while Thiem advances to his third consecutive French Open semifinal. Thiem lost to Novak Djokovic in 2016 and Rafael Nadal in 2017. This year, he'll face the winner of Djokovic vs. Marco Cecchinato as he seeks his first Grand Slam final appearance.