French Open 2018 results: Rafael Nadal storms back to beat Diego Schwartzman, to face Juan Martin del Potro
Nadal looked like he could be in trouble after the first set, but the rain favored Rafa
Before the rain postponed their French Open quarterfinal on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal was down a set and neck and neck with Diego Schwartzman in the second set. When play resumed on Thursday, however, Nadal returned to his dominance at Roland-Garros. He won three consecutive sets to advance to the semifinals, and he did so emphatically.
Nadal had just 32 unforced errors in the final three sets of the match, and although Schwartzman played well, he just couldn't recapture the lightning of his 20 winners in the first set alone, picking up 17 for the rest of the match. Nadal racked up 18 winners in the fourth set to capture the match, ultimately overpowering Schwartzman.
Nadal will advance to play Juan Martin del Potro, who defeated Marin Cilic in four sets after play was suspended Wednesday at 6-6 in the first set. Del Potro is going to his second French Open semifinal and his first since 2009. Nadal leads the head to head 9-5 against del Potro, last seeing him in last year's US Open (which Nadal won in four sets). Although it will be a difficult task for del Potro, he's enjoying the moment.
Although Nadal stormed back against Schwartzman, Schwartzman did dent his perfect record in sets for this tournament. Now, del Potro will seek to break it open and steal a win on Friday.
Thursday, June 7 scores
Men's bracket
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 11 Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats No. 3 Marin Cilic 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
