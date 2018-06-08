French Open 2018 results: Rafael Nadal to face Dominic Thiem in men's final on Sunday

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro fell to No. 1 Rafael Nadal after giving him all he had in the first set of their men's semifinal match-up on Friday. When that ultimately wasn't enough and he dropped the first set, Martin del Potro couldn't keep up for the rest of the match. Nadal defeated Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the men's final for the 11th time in his career. He's 10-0 when he makes the finals.

Martin del Potro actually played a relatively clean match, but his 32 errors were still too many. Nadal finished with 35 winners for the match, and Martin del Potro had his serve broken five times while never breaking Nadal's. It's the kind of tennis we've come to expect from Rafa on clay courts, and he hasn't missed a step at 32 years old.

Nadal will be going up against No. 7 Dominic Thiem, who took down the stubborn Marco Cecchinato in straight sets as well on Friday. Cecchinato took the first two sets to first-to-seven, but Thiem dominated him in the final set to win 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1. Thiem will be making his first Grand Slam final appearance, and his opponent couldn't be more daunting to look across the court at.

With that being said, Thiem is on the upswing of his career. At 24, Thiem is playing his best tennis. Against Cecchinato, he had six aces and 37 winners to just 26 errors. While he hasn't been perfect, his talent has outshone his mistakes. He'll need to play more polished if he's to play the veteran Nadal, but Thiem has the potential.

Nadal and Thiem will face off on Sunday at a 9 a.m. ET to close the French Open. It's one of tennis' rising stars against the best in sport, and both players are hungry for the title. For Nadal, it would expand an already outrageously full trophy case. But for Thiem, a Grand slam win mark a major first in his still-young career.