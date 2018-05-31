French Open 2018 results: Serena Williams rallies past Ashleigh Barty, Rafael Nadal cruises

Serena Williams is into the third round of the French Open after surviving a scare from No. 17 Ashleigh Barty on Thursday at Roland Garros. Williams, in her first Grand Slam tournament since she won 2017 Australian Open, had to rally back after losing the first set to Barty to pull out the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. After a rough first set, it was all Williams, who looked overpowering -- if erratic at times -- in her second-round win.

Williams entered this tournament unseeded after missing the previous 15 months due to a difficult pregnancy, and although the rust is evident, her sheer skill hasn't diminished. Williams' serve looks as powerful as ever, and she finished with nine aces. All it took was a few breaks over Barty to get the win. When Williams broke Barty on the third game of the final set, it proved to be too steep a mountain for Barty to climb.

Williams will now turn her attention to Julia Goerges, who defeated Alison Van Uytvanck. Goerges, ranked No. 11 in the world, will be Williams' toughest match since her return to Grand Slam play.

Also on Thursday, No. 1 Simona Halep defeated Taylor Townsend in straight sets, and Maria Sharapova continued what may be a crash course to facing Williams in the fourth round. To get there, however, Williams has to defeat Goerges while Sharapova will have to overcome No. 6 Karolina Pliskova. American CoCo Vandeweghe lost to Lesia Tsurenko, and No. 3 Garbine Muguruza defeated Fiona Ferro. Williams, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are the only remaining United States women in the Open.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal dispatched Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to Round 3 against Richard Gasquet. Marin Cilic took down Hubert Hurkacz to play against American Steve Johnson in Round 3. John Isner defeated Horacio Zeballos in four sets to advance, and Kevin Anderson did the same to Pablo Cuevas. Denis Shapovalov lost to Maximilian Marterer in four sets after winning the first, as he continues to try to make it out of the bracket stage of a Grand Slam. Finally, Juan Martin del Potro beat Julien Benneteau to advance.

Nadal looks all but unbeatable on what may as well be his home court. The 10-time French Open winner and defending champion is yet to lose a set, and he looks utterly dominant. Someone is going to have to step up in a big way if they're going to dethrone Nadal, especially with Roger Federer sitting out the clay season. Whether it's Gasquet or someone else, anyone facing Nadal is facing an incredibly difficult task when he's playing like this.