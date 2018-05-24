French Open 2018 schedule: Dates for each round, TV channels, stream, times

There's no shortage of intrigue at this year's French Open. Serena Williams is returning to major play, Roger Federer is seeking his 21st Grand Slam victory and his second of 2018, and Rafael Nadal is trying to re-establish himself as the King of the Clay. It's going to be a busy two weeks. The French Open begins Sunday, May 27, and will continue through June 10. The women's singles final will be Saturday, June 9, while men's final will occur Sunday, June 10.

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 1

Dates: Sunday, May 27 - Tuesday, May 29



Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET



Location: Roland-Garros -- Paris, France



TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere



Round 2

Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31



Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET



TV: Tennis Channel



Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere



Round 3

Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2



Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel



Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC



Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals