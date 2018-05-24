French Open 2018 schedule: Dates for each round, TV channels, stream, times
Here's everything you need to know for the start of the French Open
There's no shortage of intrigue at this year's French Open. Serena Williams is returning to major play, Roger Federer is seeking his 21st Grand Slam victory and his second of 2018, and Rafael Nadal is trying to re-establish himself as the King of the Clay. It's going to be a busy two weeks. The French Open begins Sunday, May 27, and will continue through June 10. The women's singles final will be Saturday, June 9, while men's final will occur Sunday, June 10.
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 1
- Dates: Sunday, May 27 - Tuesday, May 29
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Roland-Garros -- Paris, France
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 2
- Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 3
- Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
