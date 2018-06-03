French Open 2018 scores: Americans Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys cruise into quarterfinals

Madison Keys is heading to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time after dispatching No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in straight sets on Sunday at Roland Garros. Joining her in the round of eight is her close friend, fellow American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, who rolled past No. 25 Anett Kontaveit in her second match in as many days after rain delayed her Friday match.

It took Stephens just 52 minutes to eliminate Kontaveit to earn her first berth into the French Open quarterfinals, and the two American women could face off in the semifinals in a rematch of their 2017 US Open final if they win their next matches.

Sloane Stephens était pressée de rejoindre les quarts de finale à Paris pour la 1ère fois de sa carrière 🚄



Victoire expéditive 6-2 6-0 contre Kontaveit#RG18 pic.twitter.com/WxVrioeIO7 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2018

Still yet to drop a set…@Madison_Keys burns past Buzarnescu 6-1 6-4 to reach her first Roland-Garros quarterfinal.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/PyNSbes82Y — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2018

Stephens didn't face a single break point against 25th-seeded Kontaveit, who struggled to mount any pressure while making 21 unforced errors and hitting just six clean winners.

While an all-American semifinal is enticing, Keys told the Associated Press that she's focused on her next match.

"Right now I'm only thinking about the quarterfinals but hopefully big things can happen here," she said.

Keys, who has yet to drop a set at Roland Garros, has now reached the final eight at every Grand Slam. Against Buzarnescu, serving a second time for the match, Keys screamed "Come on!" when she crushed a cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.

Seconds later, she threw her head back after acing Buzarnescu for the win. Keys will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, who dispatched No. 26 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in straight sets. Stephens next plays either Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki -- seeded second -- or 14th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina.

On the men's side, Dominic Thiem is into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the third straight year after dominating Kei Nishikori of Japan. And No. 2 Alexander Zverev survived a serious scare from Karen Khachanov to advance.

French Open men's singles Round 4 scores

No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeats Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3



No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats No. 19 Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4



No. 8 David Goffin vs. Marco Cecchinato (8:15 a.m.)



No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 30 Fernando Verdasco (9:30 a.m.)



French Open women's singles Round 4 scores

No. 13 Madison Keys defeats No. 31 Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-4



Yulia Putintseva defeats No. 26 Barbora Strykova 6-4, 6-3



No. 10 Sloane Stephens defeats No. 25 Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0



No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (10:15 a.m.)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals