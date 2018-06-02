French Open 2018 scores: Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens advance

With two women's matches being suspended until Saturday at the 2018 French Open, we got a bit of bonus tennis on Saturday morning. One of those matches featured Sloane Stephens, who is the highest-seeded American woman remaining at No. 10. Stephens survived a scare after dropping the first set to Camila Giorgi, ultimately winning in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 to advance out of the round of 32. She'll go on to face No. 25 Anett Kontaveit, who upset No. 8 Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

No. 28 Maria Sharapova brought us halfway to an extremely intriguing matchup with Serena Williams with a win over No. 6 Karolina Pliskova. If Serena Williams is able to upset No. 11 Julia Goerges, it would result in Sharapova playing Williams to move onto quarterfinals. It's a potential matchup of giants of the sport, but defeating Goerges will be no small task for Williams.

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza defeated Samantah Stosur in straight sets, and No. 16 Elise Mertens dispatched Daria Gavrilova without much struggle. Lesia Tsurenko continued her excellent run, upsetting No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.

On the men's side, meanwhile, No. 1 Rafael Nadal still looks utterly unbeatable. He swept No. 29 Richard Gasquet and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he hasn't lost a set. In fact, in his last two matches, neither of Nadal's opponents have put up more than three points on him in a single set. It has been a dominant performance, and it's going to take either an off day or a monster effort to beat him.

No. 16 Kyle Edmund's run to his second consecutive semifinal was cut short by No. 18 Fabio Fognini. It took Fognini five sets, but he simply outlasted the British star. Maximilian Marterer, who has lost only one set to this point, swept Jurgen Zopp to advance to his career-best fourth round. No. 6 Kevin Anderson defeated Mischa Zverev to advance. No. 11 Diego Schwarzman also swept Borna Coric.

No. 8 David Goffin survived a five-set match with No. 32 Gael Monfils to move on as well, leaving Pierre-Hugues Herbert as the final representative from the host country.

Saturday, June 2 results

Men's bracket

No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 29 Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



No. 6 Kevin Anderson defeats Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

No. 8 David Goffin defeats No. 32 Gael Monfils 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman defeats Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

No. 18 Fabio Fognini defeats No. 16 Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Maximilian Marterer defeats Jurgen Zopp 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Women's bracket