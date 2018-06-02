French Open 2018 scores: Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova to face off next; Rafael Nadal rolls

Serena Williams dominated Julia Goerges in straight sets on Saturday at the French Open, setting up a meeting with longtime rival Maria Sharapova in the fourth round at Roland Garros. Sharapova, a two-time French Open winner, advanced earlier in the day with a win over Karolina Pliskova in her most impressive performance yet at this French Open.

Against Goerges, early breaks in both sets allowed Williams to take commanding leads, including a span in the second set that included three consecutive breaks from both players. It was a commanding performance from the 36-year-old Williams, who is playing in her first Grand Slam since the birth of her daughter. While Williams' mobility isn't what it once was, she still looks as powerful as ever on both her serves and her returns.

With two women's matches being suspended by rain on Friday at Roland Garros, we got a bit of bonus tennis on Saturday morning. One of those matches featured Sloane Stephens, who is the highest-seeded American woman remaining at No. 10. Stephens survived a scare after dropping the first set to Camila Giorgi, ultimately winning in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 to advance out of the round of 32. She'll go on to face No. 25 Anett Kontaveit, who upset No. 8 Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza defeated Samantah Stosur in straight sets, and No. 16 Elise Mertens dispatched Daria Gavrilova without much struggle. Lesia Tsurenko continued her excellent run, upsetting No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets. No. 1 Simona Halep looked dominant once again, defeating Andrea Petkovic. Petkovic gave Halep a long first set before getting shut out in the second.

No. 7 Caroline Garcia beat Irina-Camelia Begu, getting back to her dominant ways after a long Round 2 match with Peng Shuai. She'll play the winner of Angelique Kerber and Kiki Bertens, who are in the middle of a Saturday afternoon match.

On the men's side, meanwhile, No. 1 Rafael Nadal still looks utterly unbeatable. He swept No. 29 Richard Gasquet and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he hasn't lost a set. In fact, in his last two matches, neither of Nadal's opponents have put up more than three points on him in a single set. It has been a dominant performance, and it's going to take either an off day or a monster effort to beat him.

No. 16 Kyle Edmund's run to his second consecutive semifinal was cut short by No. 18 Fabio Fognini. It took Fognini five sets, but he simply outlasted the British star. Maximilian Marterer, who has lost only one set to this point, swept Jurgen Zopp to advance to his career-best fourth round. No. 6 Kevin Anderson defeated Mischa Zverev to advance. No. 11 Diego Schwarzman also swept Borna Coric. In one of the later matches, No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeated No. 31 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets.

No. 8 David Goffin survived a five-set match with No. 32 Gael Monfils to move on as well, leaving Pierre-Hugues Herbert as the final representative from the host country. No. 3 Marin Cilic beat American Steve Johnson handily, which leaves John Isner as the last American man standing. Isner and Herbert's Round 3 match-up is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, June 2 results

Men's bracket

No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 29 Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



No. 3 Marin Cilic defeats Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats No. 31 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-4, 6-1

No. 6 Kevin Anderson defeats Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

No. 8 David Goffin defeats No. 32 Gael Monfils 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman defeats Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

No. 18 Fabio Fognini defeats No. 16 Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Maximilian Marterer defeats Jurgen Zopp 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Women's bracket