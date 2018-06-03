French Open 2018 scores: Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys cruise into quarterfinals; Djokovic rolls
Keys and Stephens are on course to meet in the semifinal round if both win their next match
It was a great day for the American women at the French Open. Madison Keys is heading to her first French Open quarterfinals after dispatching No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in straight sets on Sunday at Roland Garros, and Joining her in the round of eight is her close friend, fellow American Sloane Stephens.
Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, rolled past No. 25 Anett Kontaveit in her second match in as many days after rain delayed her Friday match. It took Stephens just 52 minutes to eliminate Kontaveit to earn her first berth into the French Open quarterfinals.
The two American women could face off in the semifinals in a rematch of their 2017 US Open final if they win their next matches, though Keys didn't want to look ahead after winning Sunday.
"I made the final of the U.S. Open but lost to my friend Sloane Stephens," she told the Associated Press. "Right now I'm only thinking about the quarterfinals but hopefully big things can happen here."
Stephens didn't face a single break point against 25th-seeded Kontaveit, who struggled to mount any pressure while making 21 unforced errors and hitting just six clean winners.
Keys, who has yet to drop a set at Roland Garros, has now reached the final eight at every Grand Slam. Against Buzarnescu, serving a second time for the match, Keys screamed "Come on!" when she crushed a cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.
Seconds later, she threw her head back after acing Buzarnescu for the win. Keys will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, who dispatched No. 26 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in straight sets. Stephens next plays either Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki -- seeded second -- or 14th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina.
On the men's side, Novak Djokovic dominated No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco to advance, matching Roger Federer's mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at the French Open. It's Djokovic's 12th trip to the final eight in Paris and his 40th career Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Rafael Nadal can match Djokovic with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday. Dominic Thiem is also into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the third straight year after dominating Kei Nishikori of Japan. And No. 2 Alexander Zverev survived a serious scare from Karen Khachanov to advance and Marco Cecchinato of Italy knocked out No. 8 David Goffin in four sets.
Cecchinato, who'd never won a Grand Slam match entering this year's French Open, has now won four straight and will face Djokovic in the quarterfinal round. The 72nd-ranked Italian, according to the AP, became the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros since Ernests Gulbis, then ranked 80th, in 2008.
French Open men's singles Round 4 scores
- No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeats Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
- No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats No. 19 Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4
- Marco Cecchinato defeats No. 8 David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3
- No. 20 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 30 Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
French Open women's singles Round 4 scores
- No. 13 Madison Keys defeats No. 31 Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-4
- Yulia Putintseva defeats No. 26 Barbora Strykova 6-4, 6-3
- No. 10 Sloane Stephens defeats No. 25 Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0
- No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (10:15 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
-
2018 French Open: How to watch Day 8
Novak Djokovic, Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki will all be in action
-
French Open: Serena, Sharapova set match
Sharapova took down No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, while Williams dominated Julia Goerges
-
French Open results: Djokovic moves on
Wozniacki looked dominant in her match, and Djokovic looked more like his old self
-
Tennis player takes out ball boy
This is why in baseball they always tell you call for it
-
French Open: Serena advances to Round 3
Serena dropped the first set but turned in an outstanding serving performance to move on
-
Grigor Dimitrov survives four-hour match
Despite some crafty serving late from the American, Dimitrov survived his second-round match...