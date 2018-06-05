French Open 2018: Serena Williams gets 'super exciting' news from doctor on pectoral injury

Serena Williams shared some good news on Tuesday about the pectoral injury that led her to withdraw from the 2018 French Open on Monday, nixing an anticipated match with rival Maria Sharapova in the round of 16.

The 36-year-old three-time French Open champion saw her return to major tournament action come to an abrupt close despite a strong start, which featured her viral all-black catsuit. But Williams, per ESPN, said on her Instagram channel on Tuesday that she's already received "super exciting news" from doctors regarding her injury.

The 2017 Australian Open champion is set to undergo an MRI in Paris later in the day, ESPN noted, but she said that one doctor has already given her hope for tennis down the road.

"So today has been interesting already," she said on Instagram. "I just finished one exam with one doctor, and the news is actually super exciting, so I'm really happy about that ... I wanted to keep you guys totally updated. Thanks for the support and love and understanding. It's been incredibly frustrating, but also I'm excited because I feel like I've been playing really, really well and I can only go up ... And hopefully you guys will be there to continue to cheer me on. I love you guys."

Williams, who has also won six U.S. Open titles, was competing in her first major tourney at Roland-Garros for the first time since giving birth to her daughter in September.