French Open 2018: Serena Williams rallies past Ashleigh Barty, advances to third round
Serena dropped the first set but turned in an outstanding serving performance to move on
Serena Williams is into the third round of the French Open after surviving a scare from No. 17 Ashleigh Barty on Thursday at Roland Garros. Williams, in her first Grand Slam since she won 2017 Australian Open, had to rally back after losing the first set to Barty to pull out the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. After a rough first set, it was all Williams, who looked overpowering -- if erratic at times -- in her second-round win.
Williams entered this tournament unseeded after missing the previous 15 months due to a difficult pregnancy, and although the rust is evident, her sheer skill hasn't diminished. Williams' serve looks as powerful as ever, and she finished with nine aces. All it took was a few breaks over Barty to get the win. When Williams broke on the third game of the final set, it proved to be too steep a mountain for Barty to climb.
Williams will now turn her attention to Julia Goerges, who defeated Alison Van Uytvanck. Goerges, ranked No. 11 in the world, will be Williams' toughest match since her return to Grand Slam play.
