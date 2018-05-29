French Open 2018: Serena Williams wears black bodysuit, claims first major win since pregnancy
It's an awfully cool look, but was it awfully hot to wear? Serena won't say
Serena Williams made her return to Roland Garros on Tuesday, but it wasn't her tennis so much as it was her fashion that sparked conversation. Taking the court for her first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter in September, the 2017 Australian Open title winner claimed a 7-6, 6-4 first-round victory over the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova on Tuesday.
And she did so in an almost-exclusively black, skintight bodysuit -- an outfit that had fans on Twitter suggesting the 36-year-old and three-time French Open champion looked like a real-life superhero:
It turns out Williams herself was going for a little bit of the superhero look. Although she didn't say whether or not the black suit was extra hot under the Paris sun, she told the media her threads represented the triumph of returning from childbirth.
"All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy ... have to come back and try to be fierce, in (the) middle of everything," she said, per USA Today. "That's what this represents. You can't beat a cat suit, right?"
No, you cannot.
