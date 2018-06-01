French Open 2018 tennis results: Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki head to Round 4

Could Novak Djokovic be back? It's hard to say, but he's winning matches in a relatively decisive manner again. The No. 20 seed took down No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets to move into the fourth round of the 2018 French Open. Djokovic, of course, lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open to Chung Hyeon, and he's seeking his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon last year.

He'll be facing No. 30 Fernando Verdasco, who upset No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov in on Friday in a dominant performance. Also in the men's draw, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 7 Dominic Thiem and No. 19 Kei Nishikori advanced. David Goffin's match against Gael Monfils was suspended, as was Lucas Pouille's match against Karen Khachanov. Both of those matches were suspended in the third set.

In the women's draw, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki routed Pauline Parmentier to make it to the fourth round. The Australian Open winner is seeking her second Grand Slam, and she seems to be hitting her stride. She'll go up against No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who took down Maria Sakkari in three sets to move on.

No. 13 seed Madison Keys, an American, defeated No. 21 Naomi Osaka. She'll play No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu, who upset No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina. Also advancing Friday were No. 26 Barbora Strycova and Yulia Putintseva.

Only one Round 4 women's match is left to be set for Sunday, and it will be between the winners of No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Giorgi and No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 25 Anett Kontaveit. Those matches have been postponsed until Saturday morning.

French Open men's singles Round 3 scores

No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeats No. 26 Damir Dzumhur; 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6

No. 30 Fernando Verdasco defeats No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov; 7-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats Matteo Berrettini; 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2



Marco Cecchinato defeats No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta; 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 19 Kei Nishikori defeats Gilles Simon; 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

No. 20 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

Karen Khachanov suspended vs. No. 15 Lucas Pouille; 6-3, 7-5, 1-1

No. 8 David Goffin suspended vs. No. 32 Gael Monfils; 6-7, 6-3, 3-2

French Open women's singles Round 3 scores

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeats Pauline Parmentier; 6-0, 6-3

No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu defeats No. 4 Elina Svitolina; 6-3, 7-5

No. 13 Madison Keys defeats No. 21 Naomi Osaka; 6-1, 7-6

No. 14 Daria Kasatkina defeats Maria Sakkari; 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

No. 26 Barbora Strycova defeats Katerina Siniakova; 6-2, 6-3

Yulia Putintseva defeats Wang Qiang; 1-6, 7-6, 6-4

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Girogi; PPD

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 25 Anett Kontaveit; PPD

Set Round 4 match-ups

Men's bracket

Novak Djokovic vs. Fernando Verdasco



Dominic Thiem vs. Kei Nishikori

Women's bracket