French Open 2018 women's final: Simona Halep rallies to beat Sloane Stephen for first Grand Slam

Sloane Stephens may be one of the up-and-coming faces of U.S. women's tennis, but on Saturday, it was Romania's Simona Halep, the world's No. 1 tennis player, who looked a whole lot like, well, the world's No. 1 tennis player.

Down 3-6, 0-2 at one point in this weekend's 2018 French Open women's final, Halep looked almost helpless against Stephens to start her anticipated match, as the American phenom owned the first set. But it was a different story entirely as the second set went on, Stephens slowed down and Halep turned up the heat with an intensity that led to her first Grand Slam title.

The first Romanian to win a Grand Slam since 1978, the 26-year-old not only redeemed herself after a January loss at the Australian Open but delivered on a career-long hunt for a championship -- she was 0-3 in previous Grand Slam title trips, including ones where she led in deciding third sets. And her victory didn't lack for theatrics, as she looked dead set on a path to defeat after Stephens' hot start and yet left her opponent without any answers in a 6-1 closing set.

Stephens had a valiant start in her quest to become the first American woman other than Serena Williams to capture two Grand Slams in one cycle since 2002, and she might still have the higher upside on the tennis court. But Halep was as steady as could be down the home stretch on Saturday, wearing Stephens down and

Here's a look back at our live updates and results from Saturday's 2018 French Open women's final featuring Halep vs. Stephens, and if the live blog isn't working, click here:

Live updates