French Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty, Marketa Vondrousova to face off in women's final

A French Open field that included five of the last six women's singles champions at Roland Garros will have not a single one of those big names, from three-time winner Serena Williams to 2018 champion Simona Halep, represented at Saturday's final match.

What this year's women's final will have, however, are two of the 2019 tournament's top upset artists, not to mention two of the top up-and-coming talents in the sport in Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova.

Barty, seeded No. 8 coming into the Open, originally came to fame as a junior star in her teenage years, peaking at No. 2 in worldwide girls' rankings after taking a singles title at Wimbledon in 2011. Three years later, she took an indefinite leave from tennis and played in an Australian cricket league, before returning in 2016 and making the French Open doubles final the following year. Since then, Barty has also reached singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open, this year, has maneuvered her way to her first major singles final after topping Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

Vondrousova had an equally impressive youth career thanks to girls' doubles titles at both the Australian Open and French Open in 2015. The only difference is she's only just emerging from that success at just 19 years old. She reached a career best ranking of No. 38 in the world, and this tournament is the first time Vondrousova has advanced pas the fourth round at a grand slam. Along the way at Roland Garros, the Czech standout has upset four different seeded opponents, including No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova,

The two will meet in the final, with the winner taking home their first grand slam title on Saturday.

Who wins the French Open women's final? Exactly how long does the match last? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's three best bets for Barty-Vondrousova, all from the international expert who backed Vondrousova at 60-1 before the tournament.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Philippe-Chatrier Court at Stade Roland Garros (Paris, France)

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)