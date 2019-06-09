French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal claims third straight title with win over Dominic Thiem
It's the second straight year Nadal has topped Thiem in the final
Rafael Nadal is your 2019 French Open champion. Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem in four sets to claim the title on Sunday, taking down Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. It's Nadal's third straight Roland Garros title and his 12th overall. He remains flawless in the final at the French Open, and this is the second straight year in which Nadal has beaten Thiem in the championship.
It's also Nadal's 18th major victory of his career, putting him just two majors shy of Roger Federer's 20.
The 33-year-old Spaniard cruised to victory on Sunday, and it appeared his extra rest made a world of difference. Nadal had been off since Friday, when he defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal, and he was just too strong to be held down.
The 25-year-old Thiem, however, was back in action less than 24 hours after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinal on Saturday.
It's another dominant performance from Nadal, who lived up to his billing as the world's greatest competitor on clay. It's just one more chapter in what has been a legendary career, and unfortunately Thiem found himself on the wrong side of greatness once again.
