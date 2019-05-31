French Open 2019 scores, schedule: Match times, dates, results at Roland Garros

The 123rd French Open is underway at Roland Garros in Paris, and both men's and women's contenders will be going at it until almost mid-June in a hunt for championships at the second Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.

As big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams look for continued tourney success, keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates and results all the way through the men's and women's singles finals.

2019 French Open results

Notable men's singles results

Round of 64

No. 5 Alexander Zverev defeats Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 13 Borna Coric defeats Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Notable women's singles results

Round of 32

No. 31 Petra Martic defeats No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

No. 19 Garbine Muguruza defeats No. 9 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova defeats No. 20 Elise Mertens 6-7, 6-4, 11-9

Round of 64

No. 10 Serena Williams defeats Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Danielle Rose Collins 7-5, 6-1

No. 1 Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova defeats No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2

Iga Swiatek defeats No. 16 Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-0

Anna Blinkova defeats No. 24 Caroline Garcia 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

2019 French Open schedule

Notable men's singles matches

Round of 32

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Casper Ruud (May 31, 6:15 a.m.)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 27 David Goffin (May 31, 7:30 a.m.)

No. 24 Stan Wawrinka vs. Grigor Dimitrov (May 31, 9:30 a.m.)

No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic (May 31, 9:30 a.m.)

No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. Pablo Cuevas (June 1, TBD)

No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 30 Dusan Lajovic (June 1, TBD)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Salvatore Caruso (June 1, TBD)

Notable women's singles matches

Round of 32

No. 7 Sloane Stephens vs. Polona Hercog (May 31, 8:15 a.m.)

No. 15 Belinda Bencic vs. No. 23 Donna Vekic (May 31, 9:40 a.m.)

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change