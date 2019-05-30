French Open 2019 scores, schedule: Updated match dates, times, results at Roland Garros
Updated results and upcoming matches at the annual Grand Slam tournament in Paris
The 123rd French Open is underway at Roland Garros in Paris, and both men's and women's contenders will be going at it until almost mid-June in a hunt for championships at the second Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.
As big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams look for continued tourney success, keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates and results all the way through the men's and women's singles finals.
2019 French Open results
Notable men's singles results
Round of 64
- No. 5 Alexander Zverev defeats Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
- No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5
- No. 13 Borna Coric defeats Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-3, 7-6
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
- No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Notable women's singles results
Round of 64
- No. 10 Serena Williams defeats Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2
- No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Danielle Rose Collins 7-5, 6-1
- No. 1 Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
- Amanda Anisimova defeats No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2
- Iga Swiatek defeats No. 16 Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-0
- Anna Blinkova defeats No. 24 Caroline Garcia 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
2019 French Open schedule
Notable men's singles matches
Round of 32
- No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Casper Ruud (May 31, 6:15 a.m.)
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 27 David Goffin (May 31, 7:30 a.m.)
- No. 24 Stan Wawrinka vs. Grigor Dimitrov (May 31, 9:30 a.m.)
- No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic (May 31, 9:30 a.m.)
- No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. Pablo Cuevas (June 1, TBD)
- No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 30 Dusan Lajovic (June 1, TBD)
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Salvatore Caruso (June 1, TBD)
Notable women's singles matches
Round of 32
- No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova vs. No. 20 Elise Mertens (May 31, 5 a.m.)
- No. 2 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 31 Petra Martic (May 31, 5 a.m.)
- No. 9 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 19 Garbine Muguruza (May 31, 6:15 a.m.)
- No. 7 Sloane Stephens vs. Polona Hercog (May 31, 8:15 a.m.)
- No. 15 Belinda Bencic vs. No. 23 Donna Vekic (May 31, 9:40 a.m.)
Note: All times Eastern and subject to change
-
Serena Williams defends Nike
The company has said it will no longer cut the pay of pregnant women before and after preg...
-
French Open 2019 odds, men's picks
Sean Calvert called Dominic Thiem winning the 2019 Indian Wells at 80-1.
-
French Open 2019 women's odds, top picks
Gavin Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1
-
Nick Kyrgios takes shots at tennis' best
Kyrgios didn't hold back on some of tennis' best
-
Serena Williams set to return in Rome
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion last played in Rome in 2016, when she won the tour...
-
Gimelstob resigns from ATP board
Gimelstob recently plead no contest to a felony battery charge