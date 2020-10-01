The 124th French Open began on September 21 and is set to conclude on October 11. The Grand Slam is taking place at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no fans in the stands during play, just as with the US Open.

Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament with an Achilles injury on Sept. 30, saying she is "struggling to walk." The 39-year-old suffered the injury during the US Open and says it did not have time to heal properly. She was looking to tie Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles record (24) at the French Open. Williams currently has 23.

Rafael Nadal has his eyes on his 13th French Open title as he enters the tournament. The "King of Clay" did not participate in the US Open because he said he did not want to travel to New York amid the pandemic. Nadal has the chance to tie the male record for Grand Slam single titles, which is currently held by Roger Federer at 20.

Defending champion Ash Barty (Australia) will not participate this year due to coronavirus concerns. US Open winner Naomi Osaka, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is also not at the tournament.

French Open updates:

Thursday, October 1

Men's Singles (Second round):



P. Cuevas vs. No. 5 S. Tsitsipas, 10:35 a.m.

No. 10 R. Bautista Agut vs. A. Balazs, 10:50 a.m.

L. Harris vs. No. 7M. Berrettini, 11:40 a.m.

No. 1 N. Djokovic beat R. Berankis, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

R. Carballes Baena beat No. 9 D. Shapovalov, 7-5, 6-7, (5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6

Women's Singles (Second round):

No. 13 P. Martic. vs. V. Kudermetova, 10:20 a.m.

J. Ostapenko beat No. 2 K. Pliskova, 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 S. Kenin beat A. Bogdan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 A. Sabalenka beat. D. Kasatkina, 7-6, (8-6), 6-0

No. 7 P. Kitova beat J. Paolini, 6-3, 6-3

