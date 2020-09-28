The 124th French Open began on September 21 and is set to conclude on October 11. The Grand Slam is taking place at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no fans in the stands during play, just as with the US Open.

Rafael Nadal has his eyes on his 13th French Open title as he enters the tournament. The "King of Clay" did not participate in the US Open because he said he did not want to travel to New York amid the pandemic. Nadal has the chance to tie the male record for Grand Slam single titles, which is currently held by Roger Federer at 20.

Serena Williams also has a chance to tie Australian Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles record (24) at the French Open. Williams currently has 23.

Defending champion Ash Barty (Australia) will not participate this year due to coronavirus concerns. US Open winner Naomi Osaka, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is also not at the tournament.

French Open updates:

Monday, September 28

Men's Singles (First round):



No. 2 R. Nadal vs. E. Gerasimov, 11 a.m.

No. 8 G. Monfils vs. A. Bublik, 11:05 a.m.

No. 4 D. Medvedev vs. M. Fucsovics, 12:50 p.m.

No. 3 D. Thiem beat M. Cilic, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Women's Singles (First round):

No. 3 E. Svitolina vs. V. Gracheva, In Progress

No. 6 S. Williams vs. K. Ahn, In Progress

No. 5 K. Bertens beat K. Zavatska, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

No. 7 P. Kvitova beat O. Dodin, 6-3, 7-5

How to watch the 2020 French Open