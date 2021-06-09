Coco Gauff, America's 17-year old tennis sensation, met her match in the French Open on Wednesday. The phenom was upset by unseeded Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the quarterfinals, putting an end to her run at Roland Garros. Gauff became the youngest player to make it to the quarterfinals of the French Open since 2006.

Krejcikova had to put together a comeback effort after Gauff held a 3-0 lead out of the gate. The comeback was aided by Gauff's 41 unforced errors and seven double faults throughout the match.

Gauff held a total of five set points throughout the opener, but failed to convert any of them. On the other hand, Krejcikova was able to win the opening set by taking the last four points of the tiebreaker. She followed that up with 15 consecutive points and held a 5-0 edge during the second set.

The upset victory was a big one for Krejcikova, who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles with Katerina Sinjakova, but had never made it past the fourth round as a solo competitor.

"Everybody, they just put a label on me like, 'Yeah, you play doubles. You are a doubles specialist.' But I never thought I just want to be a doubles specialist," Krejcikova said following her win, according to ESPN. "So I was just working hard all the time. I just wanted to play singles. It was really, like, frustrating that I just wasn't able to get there. But I always felt ... sooner or later, I'm just going to get there."

Krejcikova is currently ranked No. 33 in the world and has won her last 10 matches in singles competition. She will now face No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.