Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the tennis landscape as he defeated Rafael Nadal on Friday to reach the French Open final. The top-seeded Djokovic topped the third-seeded Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic will face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev in five sets on Friday.

After dropping the first set to Nadal, Djokovic rallied to win the next three sets on his path to victory. However, Djokovic did find himself trailing 0-2 in the fourth set before he ripped off six consecutive games to deny Nadal at a shot at a 15th French title. Nadal's record in Paris is still a remarkable 105-3.

This marked the 58th career meeting between Djokovic and Nadal. With Djokovic's triumph, he took a 30-28 lead in the series.

Now Djokovic will be going for his 19th career Grand Slam title when he faces Tsitsipas on Sunday. Djokovic's only French Open title came in 2016 when he defeated Andy Murray in the final. Tsitsipas is the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam singles final.